Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)

PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

802.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs800.90
Open
Rs800.00
Day's High
Rs809.70
Day's Low
Rs783.00
Volume
999,827
Avg. Vol
391,298
52-wk High
Rs868.45
52-wk Low
Rs567.75

About

Pidilite Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of adhesives and glues, including rubber based glues and adhesives. Its segments include Consumer & Bazaar Products, Industrial Products and Others. The Consumer & Bazaar Products segment includes products, such as adhesives, sealants,... (more)

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs410,427.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 512.81
Dividend: 4.75
Yield (%): 0.59

P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

BRIEF-India's Pidilite Industries June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 2.27 billion rupees versus profit of 2.72 billion rupees last year

25 Jul 2017
