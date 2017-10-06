PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)
PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs782.40
Rs782.40
Open
Rs780.00
Rs780.00
Day's High
Rs788.95
Rs788.95
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Volume
75,882
75,882
Avg. Vol
168,843
168,843
52-wk High
Rs963.95
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
About
PI Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of agro chemicals. Its geographical segments include Sales within India and Sales outside India. The Company manufactures agrochemicals, plant nutrients and plant protection, specialty fertilizers and hybrid seeds. It offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs103,650.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|137.59
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-PI Industries says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns
Oct 6 PI Industries Ltd * Says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PI Industries approves proposal for entering JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry
* Says approved proposal for entering into a JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd, Japan
BRIEF-India's PI Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees