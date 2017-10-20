Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRAL.MX)
PINFRAL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
139.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.84 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
$141.84
Open
$140.03
Day's High
$142.99
Day's Low
$139.00
Volume
7,842
Avg. Vol
41,651
52-wk High
$178.01
52-wk Low
$123.60
About
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV (PINFRA) is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the highways operation. The Company is involved in the supervision of construction, operation and maintenance of highways, as well as production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$80,481.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|429.54
|Dividend:
|1.88
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|ARCADIS NV (ARDS.AS)
|€18.14
|--
|Chemed Corporation (CHE.N)
|$210.20
|+1.13
|Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICA.MX)
|$1.48
|--
|Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI.N)
|$16.00
|-0.19
|Subsea 7 SA (SUBC.OL)
|kr132.70
|+0.10
|Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (ABE.MC)
|€19.06
|+0.28
|Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (ABE_p.MC)
|--
|--
|Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)
|$16.34
|+0.08