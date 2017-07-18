Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)
PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.30EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.18 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
£9.12
Open
£9.00
Day's High
£9.37
Day's Low
£8.99
Volume
5,370,122
Avg. Vol
2,175,347
52-wk High
£12.90
52-wk Low
£7.37
About
Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the financial services and securities brokerage sector. The Company is engaged in the provision of comprehensive financial services for both retail and institutional investors, including brokerage services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,935.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|720.37
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Pioneers Holding to list 30 pct of its Roya stake on Egypt stock market -official
CAIRO, July 18 Egypt's Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE will list 30 percent of its Roya Real Estate shares on the Egyptian stock market in the second half of 2017/18, a board member told Reuters.