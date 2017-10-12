Edition:
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

PJCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$24.41
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
243,624
52-wk High
$24.90
52-wk Low
$19.24

About

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,574.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.79
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.89 10.90
ROE: -- 13.39 14.09

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26

* Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks

TORONTO, Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third-biggest food retailer, on Monday agreed to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for cash and stock, paying what analysts said was a "steep" premium to protect against risks facing the retail sector.

03 Oct 2017

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal

Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

02 Oct 2017

Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, shares soar

Metro Inc , Canada's third-biggest food retailer said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group in a deal that values the company at C$4.5 billion ($3.62 billion), sending shares of the target surging to multi-year highs.

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln, shares soar

* Offer is 6.1 pct premium to Jean Coutu price before trading halt

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million

11 Jul 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision

May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.

24 May 2017
