Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)
23.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
$23.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
383,352
52-wk High
$32.45
52-wk Low
$23.41
About
Parkland Fuel Corporation distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. The Company delivers refined fuels and other petroleum products to motorists, businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. Its segments include Retail Fuels, Commercial Fuels, Parkland USA, Supply and Wholesale, and Corporate. Its Retail Fuels segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,326.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.59
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|4.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Parkland Fuel appoints Steven Richardson to its board
* Parkland Fuel Corporation appoints Steven P. Richardson to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland
BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m