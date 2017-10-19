Poland's PKN Q3 net profit rises 5 pct, misses forecast WARSAW, Oct 19 Poland's top oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose by a lower-than-expected annual 5 percent to 1.603 billion zlotys ($447 mln) despite bigger capacity utilisation after 2016 refinery shutdowns.

BRIEF-Nextbike Polska signs contract with PKN Orlen * SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PKN ORLEN FOR PURCHASE AND SUBSEQUENT SERVICE OF 35 BICYCLE STATIONS

UPDATE 1-Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses f'cast as costs rise WARSAW, July 21 Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit fell 4 percent year on year to 1.54 billion zlotys ($424.65 million), missing analysts expectations as costs rose more than sales.

Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses forecast WARSAW, July 21 Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit fell 4 percent year on year to 1.54 billion zlotys ($424.65 million), missing analysts expectations.

UPDATE 1-Lithuania hopes for closer ties with Poland after PKN deal VILNIUS, June 28 A deal between Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen and Lithuanian Railways agreed on Wednesday on new fees for transporting oil products could pave the way for more cooperation between the two countries on energy and defence.

CORRECTED-Lithuania hopes for closer energy ties with Poland after PKN deal VILNIUS, June 28 A deal between Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen and Lithuanian Railways agreed on Wednesday on new fees for transporting oil products could pave the way for more cooperation between the two countries on energy projects.

Poland's PKN and Lithuanian railways strike deal over fuel transport costs -sources WARSAW/VILNIUS, June 27 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen and Lithuanian Railways have agreed on new oil product transport fees and to end litigation, resolving a long-running dispute between the parties, two sources familiar with the situation said.

BRIEF-Neptis signs long-term partner agreement with PKN Orlen * SIGNS PARTNER AGREEMENT WITH PKN ORLEN SA ON EXPANDING EXISTING COOPERATION

Poland's PKN Q1 net rises to $496 mln, as expected WARSAW, April 27 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen said on Thursday that its first-quarter net profit rose to 1.92 billion zlotys ($495.51 million) from 337 million a year earlier, helped by an insurance payment, fuel sales and oil prices.