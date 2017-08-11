Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)
PLC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. The Company's products and services are sold to people on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. It owns and operates over six cemeteries in the Greater Toronto Area and operates the crematorium at the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$297.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.34
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Park Lawn Q2 earnings per share C$0.072
* Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PARK LAWN ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO C$70 MLN
* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS
BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
BRIEF-Park Lawn Q1 earnings per share C$0.117
* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing