BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG to complete 500-km kochi pipeline by Dec 2018 - Chairman * Chairman says to complete 500-km Kochi pipeline, in southern India, by December 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta)

REFILE-BRIEF-India's Petronet LNG exec says to add 12.5 mln T/yr import facility next year * Exec says to add 12.5 million tonnes per year LNG import facility next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malini Menon)

BUZZ-GAIL (India) hits 3-1/2-month high after Morgan Stanley raises rating ** Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd rise as much as 4.3 pct to 417.45 rupees, highest since May 31; stock among top pct gainers on NSE index

BRIEF-Petronet LNG gets shareholders' nod for hike in FII/FPI shareholding limit to 40 pct * Gets shareholders' nod for increase in FII/FPI shareholding limits from 30 percent to 40 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2fnsUc4 Further company coverage:

India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's Petronet LNG has agreed to buy an additional one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon project in Australia, two sources said on Monday, after the global giant eased the terms of a previous deal.

ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers MELBOURNE, Sept 11 India has won a big price cut on a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with global giant ExxonMobil Corp in a rare contract renegotiation, a bad sign for global producers in a heavily oversupplied market.

India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.