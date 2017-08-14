Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Polyplex Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of thin polyester terephthalate (PET) films. The Company manufactures plastic films and resins. Its geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its business portfolio includes biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films and cast... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,409.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.98
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|1.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Polyplex Corp June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 134.6 million rupees versus 160.2 million rupees year ago