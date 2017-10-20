Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)
PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 1.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,257,364
52-wk High
R$ 1.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19
About
Paranapanema S.A. is an independent producer of primary copper. The Company's activities include the production and trade of electrolytic copper, its by-products and related services, as well as semi-manufactured copper and its alloys products. The Company's products for the copper industry include cathode, rod, drawn wire,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 844.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|545.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--