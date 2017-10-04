Edition:
Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

PMO.L on London Stock Exchange

64.00GBp
1:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
63.00
Open
65.00
Day's High
65.15
Day's Low
63.50
Volume
378,017
Avg. Vol
5,902,487
52-wk High
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75

About

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company's operations are located and managed in six... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.64
Market Cap(Mil.): £332.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 514.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about PMO.L

Oil prices dip on profit-taking and U.S. production fears

NEW YORK Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as speculators took profits for a second day after big third-quarter gains and on concerns that higher prices might spur increased U.S. shale production.

04 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Oil prices fall for a second day on oversupply concerns

TOKYO, Oct 3 Oil fell edged lower on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as bulls had hoped.

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-CML to invest $182 mln in infrastructure for Premier Oil's UK gas field

LONDON, Sept 25 CATS Management Limited (CML), a UK gas infrastructure company owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, will invest 135 million pounds ($182 million) to build the infrastructure for Premier Oil's Tolmount gas field in the North Sea.

25 Sep 2017

Premier Oil seeks buyer for stake in North Sea gas field

LONDON Premier Oil is seeking to sell half of its stake in the Babbage gas field in the North Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it tries to pay down a heavy debt pile it accrued during the oil market downturn.

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil upgrades production guidance, Mexico field resources

* Zama breakeven may be as low as $28 a barrel -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analyst)

24 Aug 2017

Premier Oil lifts production guidance as fields exceed expectations

Aug 24 North Sea-focused Premier Oil has raised its 2017 production forecast by up to 7 percent on the back of a forecast-beating performance at its fields that also improved its cash flow and helped it pay down debt.

24 Aug 2017

10 Aug 2017

Premier Oil names Roy Franklin as chairman

Aug 10 Premier Oil Plc named Roy Franklin as its new chairman, replacing current Chairman Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.

10 Aug 2017

02 Aug 2017

Oil falls 2 percent, weighed by ample OPEC supply

NEW YORK Oil dropped about 2 percent from a two-month high on Tuesday as major world oil producers kept pumping out supply, causing investors to worry that several weeks of steady gains had pushed the rally too far, too fast.

02 Aug 2017
