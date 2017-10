Oil prices dip on profit-taking and U.S. production fears NEW YORK Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as speculators took profits for a second day after big third-quarter gains and on concerns that higher prices might spur increased U.S. shale production.

UPDATE 1-CML to invest $182 mln in infrastructure for Premier Oil's UK gas field LONDON, Sept 25 CATS Management Limited (CML), a UK gas infrastructure company owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, will invest 135 million pounds ($182 million) to build the infrastructure for Premier Oil's Tolmount gas field in the North Sea.

Premier Oil seeks buyer for stake in North Sea gas field LONDON Premier Oil is seeking to sell half of its stake in the Babbage gas field in the North Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it tries to pay down a heavy debt pile it accrued during the oil market downturn.

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil upgrades production guidance, Mexico field resources * Zama breakeven may be as low as $28 a barrel -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analyst)

Premier Oil lifts production guidance as fields exceed expectations Aug 24 North Sea-focused Premier Oil has raised its 2017 production forecast by up to 7 percent on the back of a forecast-beating performance at its fields that also improved its cash flow and helped it pay down debt.

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil names Roy Franklin as chairman Aug 10 Premier Oil Plc has hired oil and gas industry veteran Roy Franklin as its chairman to succeed Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.

Oil falls two percent, weighed by ample OPEC supply NEW YORK Oil dropped about 2 percent from a two-month high on Tuesday as major world oil producers kept pumping out supply, causing investors to worry that several weeks of steady gains had pushed the rally too far, too fast.