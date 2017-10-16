PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
1,457.25INR
3:51pm IST
Rs-29.10 (-1.96%)
Rs1,486.35
Rs1,494.90
Rs1,519.00
Rs1,451.00
124,716
190,158
Rs1,717.65
Rs791.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs252,828.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|166.59
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
