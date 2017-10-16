Edition:
India

PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)

PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,457.25INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-29.10 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs1,486.35
Open
Rs1,494.90
Day's High
Rs1,519.00
Day's Low
Rs1,451.00
Volume
124,716
Avg. Vol
190,158
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75

Chart for

About

PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, and repair and up gradation of houses. It also provides loans for commercial space, loan against property and loan for purchase of residential plots.... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs252,828.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 166.59
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

