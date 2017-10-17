MEDIA-India's Punjab National Bank planning QIP to raise $250 mln - $300 mln - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9 Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds * Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25 Sep 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 23076.00 NSE 49702.70 ============= TOTAL 72778.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider ‍raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees * Says to consider ‍raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21 Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18 Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11283.20 NSE 48188.90 ============= TOTAL 59472.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 15 Sep 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 9948.70 NSE 37094.80 ============= TOTAL 47043.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage: