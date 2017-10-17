Punjab National Bank (PNBK.BO)
MEDIA-India's Punjab National Bank planning QIP to raise $250 mln - $300 mln - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017.
BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds
* Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25

Sep 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.
BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21

Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18

Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 15
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 15

Sep 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE.
BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co
* Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVvtJg Further company coverage: