Edition:
India

Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS)

PNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.00INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs129.55
Open
Rs129.60
Day's High
Rs131.90
Day's Low
Rs129.00
Volume
4,381,410
Avg. Vol
7,563,362
52-wk High
Rs185.80
52-wk Low
Rs112.00

Chart for

About

Punjab National Bank (PNB or the Bank) is a public sector bank. The Bank provides various banking services, such as digital banking, personal banking, social banking, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) banking, agricultural banking, corporate banking, international banking or non-resident Indian (NRI), and financial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs291,638.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,127.97
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about PNBK.NS

MEDIA-India's Punjab National Bank planning QIP to raise $250 mln - $300 mln - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

17 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds

* Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25

Sep 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 23076.00 NSE 49702.70 ============= TOTAL 72778.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider ‍raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Says to consider ‍raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 21

Sep 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12571.30 NSE 33628.50 ============= TOTAL 46199.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

21 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18

Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11283.20 NSE 48188.90 ============= TOTAL 59472.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

18 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 15

Sep 15 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 9948.70 NSE 37094.80 ============= TOTAL 47043.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co

* Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVvtJg Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017
» More PNBK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates