PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)
PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.55INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.80 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs156.75
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs152.75
Volume
171,233
Avg. Vol
198,736
52-wk High
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25
About
PNC Infratech Limited is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The Company is primarily engaged in the areas of infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, power transmission lines, airport runways and other infrastructure activities. The Company's segments include EPC Contract... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,596.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|256.54
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-PNC Infratech designates Chakresh Jain as CFO
* Says designated Chakresh Kumar Jain, managing director as chief financial officer (cfo) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PNC Infratech gets letter from NHAI on financial closure for project in Rajasthan
* Got letter from nhai on achievement of financial closure for project 'four laning / two laning with paved shoulders in Rajasthan