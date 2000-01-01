Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)
PNN.L on London Stock Exchange
805.00GBp
4:21pm IST
805.00GBp
4:21pm IST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.75%)
6.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
799.00
799.00
Open
799.50
799.50
Day's High
807.00
807.00
Day's Low
796.50
796.50
Volume
177,259
177,259
Avg. Vol
1,326,264
1,326,264
52-wk High
947.23
947.23
52-wk Low
761.00
761.00
About
Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company's segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,335.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.61
|Dividend:
|24.87
|Yield (%):
|--