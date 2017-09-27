Edition:
India

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)

PONY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.87
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
609,757
52-wk High
$10.50
52-wk Low
$2.80

Chart for

About

Painted Pony Energy Ltd, formerly Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd, is a Canada-based natural gas company. Its principal business activity is the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in western Canada. It is focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.57
Market Cap(Mil.): $487.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 161.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about PONY.TO

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍Rick Kessy appointed as chief operating officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans

* Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital

* Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO

* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire

28 Jun 2017
» More PONY.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates