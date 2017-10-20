BTG Pactual Participations Ltd (PPLA11.SA)
PPLA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.65BRL
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 1.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
738,877
52-wk High
R$ 10.71
52-wk Low
R$ 1.60
About
BTG Pactual Participations Ltd. (BTGP) is a Bermuda-based company. The Company is a sole owner of BTG Bermuda LP Holdco Ltd.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,935.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|595.53
|Dividend:
|0.69
|Yield (%):
|9.37
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.