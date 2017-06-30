Edition:
India

Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)

PRAJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.00INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs67.95
Open
Rs67.70
Day's High
Rs69.40
Day's Low
Rs67.15
Volume
454,847
Avg. Vol
471,886
52-wk High
Rs90.35
52-wk Low
Rs65.00

Chart for

About

Praj Industries Limited is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of other special-purpose machinery not elsewhere classified (n.e.c). The Company also provides design and engineering services. It offers solutions for beverage alcohol and bioethanol plant, brewery,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs11,816.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 179.85
Dividend: 1.62
Yield (%): 2.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about PRAJ.NS

BRIEF-Praj Industries extends term of Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years

* Says extended term Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years with effect from 1st August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Praj Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 384.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.52 billion rupees

24 May 2017
» More PRAJ.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates