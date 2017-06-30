Praj Industries Ltd (PRAJ.NS)
PRAJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
68.00INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs67.95
Open
Rs67.70
Day's High
Rs69.40
Day's Low
Rs67.15
Volume
454,847
Avg. Vol
471,886
52-wk High
Rs90.35
52-wk Low
Rs65.00
About
Praj Industries Limited is engaged in the business of process and project engineering. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of other special-purpose machinery not elsewhere classified (n.e.c). The Company also provides design and engineering services. It offers solutions for beverage alcohol and bioethanol plant, brewery,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,816.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|179.85
|Dividend:
|1.62
|Yield (%):
|2.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Praj Industries extends term of Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years
* Says extended term Pramod Chaudhari as executive chairman for two years with effect from 1st August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Praj Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 384.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.52 billion rupees