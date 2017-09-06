Edition:
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.BO)

PREG.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

280.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs281.85
Open
Rs282.15
Day's High
Rs288.00
Day's Low
Rs277.30
Volume
18,531
Avg. Vol
27,577
52-wk High
Rs306.05
52-wk Low
Rs141.30

About

Prestige Estates Projects Limited is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company's principal products/services include Development and construction of Properties, Leasing of commercial properties and Share of profit /loss from partnership firm. The Company operates in five segments: Residential, Commercial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs108,318.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 375.00
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 0.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about PREG.BO

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects appoints Venkat K Narayana as CEO

* Appoints VVBS Sarma as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0u3zR) Further company coverage:

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects to consider issuance of NCDs

* Says may consider issuance of non- convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017
