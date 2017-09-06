Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.BO)
PREG.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
280.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs281.85
Open
Rs282.15
Day's High
Rs288.00
Day's Low
Rs277.30
Volume
18,531
Avg. Vol
27,577
52-wk High
Rs306.05
52-wk Low
Rs141.30
About
Prestige Estates Projects Limited is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company's principal products/services include Development and construction of Properties, Leasing of commercial properties and Share of profit /loss from partnership firm. The Company operates in five segments: Residential, Commercial,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs108,318.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|375.00
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|0.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects appoints Venkat K Narayana as CEO
* Appoints VVBS Sarma as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0u3zR) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects to consider issuance of NCDs
* Says may consider issuance of non- convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: