Edition:
India

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)

PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

279.10INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs284.95
Open
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs289.40
Day's Low
Rs277.20
Volume
282,806
Avg. Vol
264,387
52-wk High
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00

Chart for

About

Prestige Estates Projects Limited is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company's principal products/services include Development and construction of Properties, Leasing of commercial properties and Share of profit /loss from partnership firm. The Company operates in five segments: Residential, Commercial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs108,318.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 375.00
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 0.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about PREG.NS

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects appoints Venkat K Narayana as CEO

* Appoints VVBS Sarma as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0u3zR) Further company coverage:

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects to consider issuance of NCDs

* Says may consider issuance of non- convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017
» More PREG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates