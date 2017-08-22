Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs109.85
Open
Rs108.30
Day's High
Rs114.95
Day's Low
Rs108.10
Volume
130,635
Avg. Vol
184,466
52-wk High
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90
About
Prism Cement Limited is a building materials company. The Company has interest in Portland cement, tiles, bathroom and kitchen (TBK) and ready mixed concrete (RMC). The Company's segments include Cement, TBK, RMC and Insurance. The Company has three divisions: Prism Cement, H&R Johnson (India) (HRJ) and RMC Readymix (India).... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs53,859.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|503.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Prism Cement appoints Manish Bhatia as CFO
* Says appointment of Manish Bhatia as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC)
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC)
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 166.9 million rupees versus profit of 156.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Prism Cement says step-down JV completes expansion Dhuva plant
* Says step-down JV, completed expansion of 4.2 million m2 (msm) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 701.5 million rupees versus 756.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Prism Cement gets LoI for cement grade limestone mining lease
* Says received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease