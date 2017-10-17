Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)
139.05INR
3:48pm IST
Rs-3.80 (-2.66%)
Rs142.85
Rs143.80
Rs146.80
Rs136.60
1,891,175
2,254,507
Rs149.00
Rs42.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,904.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.51
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets 100 pct long term coal linkages for sponge iron
* Says gets 100 percent long term coal linkages for sponge iron
BRIEF-Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant production capacity by Sept 2019
* Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant Source text: http://bit.ly/2y7VFUJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prakash Industries expands sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA
* Co to implement the 6th kiln by Sep 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities up to INR 5 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xpvqsk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prakash Industries seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities
* Seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities worth upto 5 billion rupees
BRIEF-Prakash Industries approves demerger scheme between co, Prakash Pipes
* Says post scheme, shareholding pattern of PPL will be exactly same as that of co
BRIEF-Prakash Industries says debt reduced by 1.10 bln rupees on conversion of FCCBs
* Says reduction of company's debt by around 1.10 billion rupees on account of conversion of FCCBs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prakash Industries says has never had any dealing with PACL in any manner
* Says with regard to media reports regarding dealing with PACL, co never had any dealing with PACL in any manner Source text - http://bit.ly/2w2q6uQ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prakash Industries to file appeal against court order within this week
* Says filing appeal against order, passed in matters filed in 1996, within this week Source text - http://bit.ly/2vw3UYD Further company coverage: