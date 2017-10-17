Edition:
Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)

PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

139.05INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
Rs142.85
Open
Rs143.80
Day's High
Rs146.80
Day's Low
Rs136.60
Volume
1,891,175
Avg. Vol
2,254,507
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05

About

Prakash Industries Limited is engaged in the production of ferro alloys, MS TMT/MS Coil and allied products, HB Wire Rod, and PVC Pipe and Sockets. The Company's segments include Power, Steel and PVC Pipe. The Company's product range includes Sponge Iron, Power, Wire Rod, thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and Rigid... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.25
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,904.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 152.51
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about PRKI.NS

BRIEF-India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets 100 pct long term coal linkages for sponge iron‍​‍​

* Says gets 100 percent long term coal linkages for sponge iron‍​‍​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant‍ production capacity ​by Sept 2019

* Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2y7VFUJ Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries expands sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA‍​

* Co to implement the 6th kiln by Sep 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities up to INR 5 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xpvqsk Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities

* Seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities worth upto 5 billion rupees

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries approves demerger scheme between co, Prakash Pipes‍​

* Says post scheme, shareholding pattern of PPL will be exactly same as that of co

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries says debt reduced by 1.10 bln rupees on conversion of FCCBs

* Says reduction of company's debt by around 1.10 billion rupees on account of conversion of FCCBs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries says has never had any dealing with PACL in any manner

* Says with regard to media reports regarding dealing with PACL, co never had any dealing with PACL in any manner Source text - http://bit.ly/2w2q6uQ Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Prakash Industries to file appeal against court order within this week

* Says filing appeal against order, passed in matters filed in 1996, within this week Source text - http://bit.ly/2vw3UYD Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017
