BRIEF-PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share * PSG GROUP LTD - ‍UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

BRIEF-PSG Group ‍sees HY recurring HEPS to be between 410 cents and 414 cents​ * ‍SEES HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 410 CENTS AND 414 CENTS​

UPDATE 1-South Africa's PSG Group invests in local property business Amdec CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's PSG Group spent 675 million rand ($50.77 million) for a 50 percent stake in Evergreen Lifestyle, part of local property business Amdec, as it eyes expansion into the lucrative retirement property sector, the companies said on Tuesday.