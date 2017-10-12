Edition:
Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

PSHG_p.DE on Xetra

57.38EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.19 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€57.19
Open
€57.40
Day's High
€57.68
Day's Low
€56.52
Volume
235,670
Avg. Vol
503,350
52-wk High
€58.98
52-wk Low
€44.11

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the automobile manufacture industry. The Company is engaged in the holding and managing of its investments in Volkswagen AG, through which the Company manages twelve motor brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, Skoda,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,451.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.12
Dividend: 1.01
Yield (%): 1.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about PSHG_p.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

12 Oct 2017

VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 billion after another charge

HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 bln after another charge

* Shares down as much as 3 percent (Adds analyst comments, detail and background)

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions

* Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

Munich prosecutors arrest ex-Porsche exec in Audi emissions probe: source

MUNICH Munich prosecutors have arrested a former board member of Volkswagen unit Porsche in connection with an emissions scandal at carmaker Audi , a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung enter into a framework agreement with Porsche

* Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

28 Sep 2017

German exporters unfazed by stronger euro, car sector less upbeat - Ifo

BERLIN German exporters have become more optimistic about their business prospects as soaring demand from other euro zone countries helps offset worries about the strengthening currency, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

VW's ruling Porsche-Piech clan against asset sales

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Volkswagen's controlling Porsche and Piech families are against selling any of the company's assets, the clan's most senior member said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates