PBG SA (PTBL3.SA)
PTBL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.87BRL
20 Oct 2017
5.87BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 5.87
R$ 5.87
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
605,422
605,422
52-wk High
R$ 5.88
R$ 5.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.90
R$ 1.90
About
PBG SA, formerly Portobello SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the production and commercialization of ceramic products. The Company’s portfolio includes flooring, technical and enameled porcelain tiles, decorative pieces, mosaics, products for the coating of internal walls and external facades, among others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 870.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|158.49
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|1.12