PTC India Ltd (PTCI.BO)
118.75INR
10:46am IST
Rs-1.20 (-1.00%)
Rs119.95
Rs120.00
Rs120.65
Rs118.60
42,927
324,585
Rs130.20
Rs66.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,941.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|296.01
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 3
(Repeating to add HPCL, L&T HSG,PTC INDIA FIN and LIC HSG FIN Primary CP deals) Jul 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-May 3
(Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN, TMFL and JHAJJAR POWER Primary CP deals) May 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------