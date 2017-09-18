MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 3 (Repeating to add HPCL, L&T HSG,PTC INDIA FIN and LIC HSG FIN Primary CP deals) Jul 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------