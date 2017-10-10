Edition:
India

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.45INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Prev Close
Rs38.60
Open
Rs39.05
Day's High
Rs40.80
Day's Low
Rs38.70
Volume
5,543,964
Avg. Vol
2,261,357
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

PTC India Financial Services Limited is an infrastructure finance company. The Company provides financial services to the entities in energy value chain. The Company invests in equity and/or extending debt to power projects in generation, transmission, distribution, and fuel sources, fuel related infrastructure, including gas... (more)

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,273.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 642.28
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 3.81

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

10 Oct 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 25

(Repeating add more ratings.) Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO

* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago

22 May 2017
