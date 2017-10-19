Edition:
Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

PUBP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€57.79
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
727,338
52-wk High
€69.00
52-wk Low
€55.33

Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communications company. It offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions. It... (more)

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,754.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 230.32
Dividend: 1.85
Yield (%): 3.10

UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

* Publicis, Unilever, Kion Q3 disappoint (Updates prices at close, adds detail and quote)

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts

19 Oct 2017

European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments

LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.

19 Oct 2017

Publicis advertises stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.

PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis expressed confidence for the second half of 2017 despite what it called a "challenging environment" for clients, stating that doing more digital consultancy work would help deliver solid results.

19 Oct 2017

19 Oct 2017

Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders

PARIS Shares in advertising group Publicis rose to the top of France's benchmark CAC-40 index on Wednesday, lifted by comments about consolidation in the industry made by the head of CapGemini , traders said.

04 Oct 2017

JCDecaux subsidiary loses appeal over Paris street furniture concession

PARIS, Sept 18 France's highest administrative court on Monday upheld a lower court's decision to cancel the concession for advertising on public benches and seats in Paris held by Somupi, a subsidiary of JCDecaux.

18 Sep 2017

North America ad spending growth tops Europe amid slowdown in UK: Zenith

Growth in North American advertising spending in 2017 is being lifted by Canada's buoyant economy and is outpacing growth in Western and Central Europe where Britain's political and economic uncertainty has weighed, a leading forecaster said.

11 Sep 2017

11 Sep 2017

Publicis reports underlying sales growth in Q2, beating expectations

PARIS, July 20 France's Publicis said on Thursday it regained a little traction in the second quarter, driven by a surge in revenue in its biggest regional market, North America.

20 Jul 2017
