Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

PVG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
541,804
52-wk High
$16.48
52-wk Low
$9.17

About

Pretium Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company's projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,217.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 181.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about PVG.TO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches 7-1/2-month high, Pretium Resources soars

TORONTO, Oct 11 Canada's benchmark stock index touched a 7-1/2-month high on Wednesday, led by a surge in shares of Pretium Resources Inc as well as modest gains in the heavily-weighted financial services group.

12 Oct 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens broadly higher, Pretium Resources jumps

TORONTO, Oct 11 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Wednesday as the influential financial stocks led gains, while Pretium Resources Inc surged more than 13 percent after it released gold production results from one of its mines.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pretium Resources - ‍Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3​

* Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

LPC: Pretium Partners to acquire credit manager Valcour Capital

July 21 Investment firm Pretium Partners has agreed to acquire credit manager Valcour Capital Management, which has about US$1bn in assets, according to an investor letter.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pretivm to complete C$5 mln flow-through share private placement

* Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow-through share private placement

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Pretivm announces dismissal of U.S. class action lawsuit

* Pretium Resources Inc says court ruled in favor of company and certain of its officers and directors on all claims and ordered case closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jun 2017
