PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,415.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs53.10 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,362.65
Open
Rs1,361.05
Day's High
Rs1,423.05
Day's Low
Rs1,361.05
Volume
186,223
Avg. Vol
218,778
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20

About

PVR Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a film entertainment company, which is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. The Company has organized its operations into three business segments: Movie exhibition, Movie Production & Distribution, and Others. Its Others segment includes bowling,... (more)

Latest News about PVRL.NS

BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees

30 May 2017
