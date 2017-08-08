BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​ * Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct * June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion