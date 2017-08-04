Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO)
35.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$35.86
--
--
--
--
367,457
$36.46
$31.08
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$25,000.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|713.29
|Dividend:
|0.41
|Yield (%):
|4.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09
BRIEF-Power Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.87
* Power Financial reports second quarter and six-month financial results and dividends
Fitch Expects to Rate Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Senior Notes 'A'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A' rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP's USD700 million 4.15% senior notes due 2047, which are anticipated to close on May 26, 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigned is equivalent to the rating on Great-West Lifeco's senior notes, as the debt is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Great-West Lifeco. Fitch expects a portion of the proceeds will be used f
BRIEF-Wealthsimple raises $50 million Series B investment from Power Financial group of companies
* Raised $50 million Series B investment from Power Financial Corp group of companies, bringing Power's total investment in Wealthsimple to $100 million Source text for Eikon:
Power Financial invests C$50 million in 'robo-adviser' Wealthsimple
TORONTO, May 11 Power Financial Corp has invested C$50 million ($37 million) in "robo-adviser" Wealthsimple, bringing its total investment in the 2-year-old financial technology company to C$100 million, they said on Thursday.