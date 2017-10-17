Edition:
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.40INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.15 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs130.25
Open
Rs130.25
Day's High
Rs133.60
Day's Low
Rs129.20
Volume
5,906,170
Avg. Vol
5,377,061
52-wk High
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15

Chart for

About

Power Finance Corporation Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in business of financing companies. The Company's principal products/services include interest on loans and income from other services. The Company's principal business is to provide financial assistance to the power sector. Its fund-based financial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs330,538.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,640.08
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 6.03

Financials

