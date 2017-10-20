Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)
PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.85
€15.85
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
17,545
17,545
52-wk High
€17.52
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79
€11.79
About
Haulotte Group SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture of lifting and earth moving equipment. It operates through three business divisions: manufacture and sale of lifting equipment, rental of lifting equipment and providing services such as financing, spare parts, repairs, training and technical assistance. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€539.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.37
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|1.28