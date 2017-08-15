PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
PZC.L on London Stock Exchange
321.60GBp
4:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
320.70
Open
314.60
Day's High
322.20
Day's Low
314.60
Volume
88,063
Avg. Vol
408,738
52-wk High
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70
About
PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company's segments include Africa, Asia... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,388.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|428.72
|Dividend:
|5.61
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
Nigerian stocks down to almost two-week low
LAGOS, Aug 15 Nigerian stocks fell on Tuesday to a near two-week low, dragged down by losses in banking, cement and fast moving consumer good sectors, as some investors took profits from previous gains in the market, traders said.