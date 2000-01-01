Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)
PZU.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
47.04PLN
6:40pm IST
47.04PLN
6:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.10zł (+0.21%)
0.10zł (+0.21%)
Prev Close
46.94zł
46.94zł
Open
46.73zł
46.73zł
Day's High
47.10zł
47.10zł
Day's Low
46.73zł
46.73zł
Volume
344,773
344,773
Avg. Vol
1,599,380
1,599,380
52-wk High
49.51zł
49.51zł
52-wk Low
25.93zł
25.93zł
About
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU SA) is a Poland-based joint stock company operating in the sectors of property and casualty insurance. PZU SA is the parent company for numerous entities comprising the PZU Group. The Company provides property and casualty insurance in terms of gross written premiums, with motor insurance... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł39,955.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|863.52
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|3.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09