Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)
QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
48.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$48.20
$48.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
174,367
174,367
52-wk High
$49.06
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31
$35.31
About
Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media company. The Company's segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,717.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.39
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - August 30
Aug 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRIEF-Quebecor reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.09
* Quebecor Inc. Reports consolidated results for second quarter 2017
BRIEF-Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec
* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec