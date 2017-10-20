QGEP Participacoes SA (QGEP3.SA)
QGEP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
7.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.05 (-0.64%)
R$ -0.05 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.80
R$ 7.80
Open
R$ 7.84
R$ 7.84
Day's High
R$ 7.85
R$ 7.85
Day's Low
R$ 7.72
R$ 7.72
Volume
210,300
210,300
Avg. Vol
649,921
649,921
52-wk High
R$ 8.22
R$ 8.22
52-wk Low
R$ 4.28
R$ 4.28
About
QGEP Participacoes SA, formerly known as Latina Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through single segment: Oil and gas exploration and production, which focuses on the exploration, production, industrial processing and marketing of crude oil, natural... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,073.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|265.81
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|1.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09