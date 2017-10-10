Edition:
Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)

QIA.DE on Xetra

28.81EUR
5:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.29 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
€29.10
Open
€29.04
Day's High
€29.22
Day's Low
€28.81
Volume
149,347
Avg. Vol
485,809
52-wk High
€31.52
52-wk Low
€22.60

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and... (more)

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,716.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 230.83
Dividend: 1.01
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Qiagen, Centogene to collaborate in bioinformatics for genetic diseases

* Qiagen and Centogene to collaborate in bioinformatics for genetic diseases

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Angle partners Qiagen in liquid biopsy portolio

* Partnership will seek to combine angle's parsortix system for harvesting circulating tumor cells with qiagen's liquid biopsy solution portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says Qiagen transaction priced at 30 pct premium on upsized $400 mln issue size

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION WILL PRICE AT 0.50% COUPON AND 30% PREMIUM ON AN UPSIZED $400M ISSUE SIZE

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders below mids risk missing Qiagen deal

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW MIDS RISK MISSING, FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW ON BOOKS CLOSE IN QIAGEN DEAL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Qiagen upgrades 2017 sales guidance after solid first half

* Says q2 net sales $349.0 million (+4% actual); adjusted net sales $349.6 million (+5% actual, +7% CER vs. +5-6% CER guidance)

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics initiates second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V.

* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - initiation of second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers

* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Diasorin signs collaboration with QIAGEN to expand LIAISON test menu

* SIGNS COLLABORATION WITH QIAGEN TO DEVELOP NEW TESTS FOR DIASORIN’S LIAISON FAMILY OF ANALYZERS BASED ON REVIEW AND SELECTION PROCESS INVOLVING QIAGEN’S ASSAY TECHNOLOGIES Source text: http://reut.rs/2sFOaPL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-QIAGEN says ‍French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test​

* Says ‍french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation

* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation

16 Jun 2017
