QSC AG (QSCG.DE)
QSCG.DE on Xetra
1.76EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
€1.77
Open
€1.77
Day's High
€1.79
Day's Low
€1.76
Volume
41,396
Avg. Vol
414,323
52-wk High
€2.15
52-wk Low
€1.45
About
QSC AG (QSC) is a telecommunications provider in Germany. The Company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting and Cloud. The Telecommunications segment consists of various voice and data communication products. The Outsourcing segment is focused on outsourcing infrastructure. The Consulting segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€229.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|124.17
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.63
Financials
BRIEF-QSC to spin off telecommunications business into subsidiary
* TO POOL NETWORK OPERATIONS, NETWORK SERVICES AND ENTIRE MANAGEMENT OF PRELIMINARY AND END PRODUCTS FOR CORPORATE CUSTOMERS AND RESELLERS
BRIEF-QSC H1 net profit up at 1.1 million euros
* DGAP-NEWS: QSC FIRMS UP NET INCOME AND POSTS FURTHER CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH
BRIEF-QSC Q1 revenues down at EUR 88.7 mln
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER