QSC AG (QSCG.DE)

QSCG.DE on Xetra

1.76EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
€1.77
Open
€1.77
Day's High
€1.79
Day's Low
€1.76
Volume
41,396
Avg. Vol
414,323
52-wk High
€2.15
52-wk Low
€1.45

QSC AG (QSC) is a telecommunications provider in Germany. The Company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting and Cloud. The Telecommunications segment consists of various voice and data communication products. The Outsourcing segment is focused on outsourcing infrastructure. The Consulting segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): €229.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.17
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 1.63

Financials

Latest News about QSCG.DE

BRIEF-QSC to spin off telecommunications business into subsidiary

* TO POOL NETWORK OPERATIONS, NETWORK SERVICES AND ENTIRE MANAGEMENT OF PRELIMINARY AND END PRODUCTS FOR CORPORATE CUSTOMERS AND RESELLERS

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-QSC H1 net profit up at 1.1 million euros

* DGAP-NEWS: QSC FIRMS UP NET INCOME AND POSTS FURTHER CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-QSC Q1 revenues down at EUR 88.7 mln

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 88.7 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 98.9 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates