Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$85.07
--
--
--
--
405,079
$85.68
$57.37
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$37,967.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|463.47
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
* Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes
* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands launches second lien senior secured notes offering
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat
Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain
Burger King, Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands' profit dips
Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a slight drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a strength in its Burger King chain was offset by fewer patrons visiting Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.