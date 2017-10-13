Edition:
Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

QTRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
$2.20
Open
$2.20
Day's High
$2.22
Day's Low
$2.19
Volume
145,480
Avg. Vol
233,974
52-wk High
$2.94
52-wk Low
$1.55

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.13
Market Cap(Mil.): $239.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 118.63
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 2.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

Latest News about QTRH.TO

BRIEF-WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WiLan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mimaki

* Wi-Lan Inc - consideration paid to WiLan and all other terms of agreement are confidential​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Quarterhill provides Q3 financial update

* Quarterhill Inc - q3 2017 revenues expected to be in range of $72.5 to $82.5 million

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement

* Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

30 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract

* International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

* Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

* Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac

* Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract

* International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon

* Wilan, a Quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon

13 Jun 2017
