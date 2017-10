BRIEF-Quess Corp says shareholders, creditors approve scheme of arrangement with Manipal Integrated Services * Says shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors approve scheme of arrangement between Manipal Integrated Services Pvt, co Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGfevv Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Quess Corp approves issue of 800 rupees per equity share for the issue * Approved issue of 800 rupees per equity share for the issue

BRIEF-RBI says FIIs/ FPIs investment limit in Quess Corp increased to 74 pct of its paid up capital * RBI says FIIs/ FPIs investment limit under portfolio investment scheme in m/s Quess Corp Ltd. Has increased from 24 percent to 74 percent of its paid up capital

BRIEF-India's Quess Corp June-qtr consol profit up 34 pct * June quarter consol profit 331.3 million rupees versus 246.9 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Quess Corp gets members' nod for capital raising July 21 Quess Corp Ltd: * Gets members' nod for capital raising

BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies * Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited