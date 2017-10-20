Raia Drogasil SA (RADL3.SA)
RADL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
76.41BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.37 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
R$ 77.78
Open
R$ 78.16
Day's High
R$ 78.48
Day's Low
R$ 76.41
Volume
684,900
Avg. Vol
939,027
52-wk High
R$ 81.29
52-wk Low
R$ 56.22
About
Raia Drogasil SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in retail sales of medications, specialty medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. The Company’s sales are carried out by over 860 stores, located in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Parana, Goias, Espirito... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 26,024.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|330.39
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09