Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)
RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
222.30INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.45 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs216.85
Open
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs227.65
Day's Low
Rs212.25
Volume
4,429,507
Avg. Vol
2,659,362
52-wk High
Rs227.65
52-wk Low
Rs42.00
About
Rain Industries Limited (RIL) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of carbon products, chemicals and cement. The Company operates through three segments: Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. The Carbon Products segment consists of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Green Petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,693.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|336.35
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Rain Industries declares interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vL3w9B) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rain Industries approves setting-up of calcined petroleum coke plant in Andhra Pradesh
* Says approved setting-up of vertical shaft kiln calcined petroleum coke plant in Andhra Pradesh by unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rain Industries posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter consol net profit 646.8 million rupees versus loss 581 million rupees year ago