Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)

RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

222.30INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.45 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs216.85
Open
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs227.65
Day's Low
Rs212.25
Volume
4,429,507
Avg. Vol
2,659,362
52-wk High
Rs227.65
52-wk Low
Rs42.00

Rain Industries Limited (RIL) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of carbon products, chemicals and cement. The Company operates through three segments: Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. The Carbon Products segment consists of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Green Petroleum... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs60,693.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 336.35
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about RAID.NS

BRIEF-Rain Industries declares interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per share

* Says declared an interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vL3w9B) Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rain Industries approves setting-up of calcined petroleum coke plant in Andhra Pradesh

* Says approved setting-up of vertical shaft kiln calcined petroleum coke plant in Andhra Pradesh by unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Rain Industries posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter consol net profit 646.8 million rupees versus loss 581 million rupees year ago

05 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates