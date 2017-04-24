Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
239.45INR
23 Oct 2017
239.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.50 (+1.92%)
Rs4.50 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs241.30
Rs241.30
Day's Low
Rs234.90
Rs234.90
Volume
241,792
241,792
Avg. Vol
233,811
233,811
52-wk High
Rs265.25
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40
Rs180.40
About
Rallis India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of Agri Inputs. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells both in India and across the globe. The Company's segments include Agri-Inputs and Others. The Agri-Inputs segment consists of Pesticides, Plant Growth Nutrients (PGN) and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs44,669.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|194.47
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|2.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Rallis India March-qtr profit falls about 10 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees