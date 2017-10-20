BRIEF-Ramco Systems ‍establishes unit PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​ * Says ‍establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ramco Industries gets shareholders' nod for appointing P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2gJboyw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Ramco Industries June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit 157.3 million rupees versus 302.5 million rupees year ago

