Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

293.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.90 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs298.25
Open
Rs300.80
Day's High
Rs304.50
Day's Low
Rs290.30
Volume
191,946
Avg. Vol
205,154
52-wk High
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05

Ramco Industries Limited is an India-based company, which manufactures Fiber Cement (FC) sheets and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). The Company's segments are building products, textile and power generation from wind mills. The Company's cement clinker grinding (CCG) plant is located at Kharagpur, West Bengal. The Company... (more)

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Overall

Beta: 1.64
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,078.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 86.66
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.19

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

