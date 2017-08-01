Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
54.70EUR
23 Oct 2017
54.70EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.33%)
€0.18 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€54.52
€54.52
Open
€54.70
€54.70
Day's High
€54.76
€54.76
Day's Low
€54.23
€54.23
Volume
527,632
527,632
Avg. Vol
586,192
586,192
52-wk High
€58.41
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60
€44.60
About
Randstad Holding NV is a staffing services provider based in the Netherlands. It has three main service concepts: The Staffing concept recruits workers with secondary education through temporary or permanent placement, as well as offers human resources (HR) solutions, including payroll services, outplacement, outsourcing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,570.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.26
|Dividend:
|1.89
|Yield (%):
|3.62
Financials
BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore
* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.